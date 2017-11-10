KDUX Classic ‘Hawk’ Report – Post Az Win

The Seattle Seahawks topped the Arizona Cardinals 22-16 on Thursday in Arizona but now without series cost; at least seven players left the game with injuries, including Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon. Russell Wilson threw for 238 yards as he led his team to victory, despite being sacked a season-high five times. What’s next for the Hawks?

P.A. rolls out the Latest Classic ‘Hawk’ Report on KDUX…

Next up for the Seahawks will be a Monday Night Football game against the Altanta Falcons at Century Link in Seattle. Pre-game is 3:00pm, kick-off at 5:30pm on 104.7 KDUX “the Hawk of the Coast”.

Seattle Schedule:

Monday Nov. 20 Atlanta Falcons 5:30 p.m. 3:00 p.m.(Pregame)

Sunday Nov. 26 at San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. 11:00 a.m.(Pregame)

Sunday Dec. 3 Philadelphia Eagles 5:30 p.m. 3:00 p.m.(Pregame)

Sunday Dec. 10 at Jacksonville Jaguars 10:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m.(Pregame)

Sunday Dec. 17 Los Angeles Rams 1:05 p.m. 11:00 a.m.(Pregame)

Sunday Dec. 24 at Dallas Cowboys 1:25 p.m. 11 a.m.(Pregame)

Sunday Dec. 31 Arizona Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 11 a.m.(Pregame)