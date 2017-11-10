KDUX Classic ‘Hawk’ Report – Post Az Win
By Pat
|
Nov 10, 2017 @ 11:43 AM

The Seattle Seahawks topped the Arizona Cardinals 22-16 on Thursday in Arizona but now without series cost; at least seven players left the game with injuries, including Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon. Russell Wilson threw for 238 yards as he led his team to victory, despite being sacked a season-high five times. What’s next for the Hawks?

P.A. rolls out the Latest Classic ‘Hawk’ Report on KDUX…

Next up for the Seahawks will be a Monday Night Football game against the Altanta Falcons at Century Link in Seattle. Pre-game is 3:00pm, kick-off at 5:30pm on 104.7 KDUX “the Hawk of the Coast”.

Seattle Schedule:

Monday            Nov. 20             Atlanta Falcons                        5:30 p.m.            3:00 p.m.(Pregame)

Sunday             Nov. 26             at San Francisco 49ers            1:05 p.m.            11:00 a.m.(Pregame)

Sunday             Dec. 3              Philadelphia Eagles                   5:30 p.m.            3:00 p.m.(Pregame)

Sunday             Dec. 10             at Jacksonville Jaguars            10:00 a.m.          8:00 a.m.(Pregame)

Sunday             Dec. 17             Los Angeles Rams                      1:05 p.m.            11:00 a.m.(Pregame)

Sunday             Dec. 24             at Dallas Cowboys                     1:25 p.m.            11 a.m.(Pregame)

Sunday             Dec. 31             Arizona Cardinals                      1:25 p.m.            11 a.m.(Pregame)

 

