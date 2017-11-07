KDUX chats with Gary Morean and Julayne Fleury about new play

“Hannah, Standing Up” opens this Friday November 1oth at the Grays Harbor College Bishop Center. It’s a new play by GHC instructor Lynne Lerych. It features a 7 member cast directed by GHC Instructor Brad Duffy.

According to GHC Bishop Center website, the premise of the play is:

“The whole world has turned completely upside-down, and in the aftermath, Hannah finds herself without a job, health insurance, separated from her husband and daughter, and in need of therapy. When all funding for the arts is cut off, Hannah is given the option of doing standup comedy in an empty theatre for her psychotherapy. She returns to court to get her rights back. But is she the plaintiff or the defendant?”

Actors Gary Morean “Rob” and Julayne Fleury “Hannah” talk with Pat Anderson on KDUX and KXRO radio about the play.

Longtime GHC Instructor Lynne Lerych wrote this original play.

“Hannah, Standing Up” is scheduled for 4 performances Nov. 10, 11, 17 and 18. Tickets are available at the following link: