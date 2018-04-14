Judas Priest to rock sold-out Showare Arena in Kent Sunday

Metal Gods Judas Priest will rock the Kent Showare Arena Sunday night to a sold-out crowd in support of their 18th studio album “Firepower“. Veteral mettalers Saxon will open to show with Priest closing the event. Metal head will revel in this epic event feature two great British metal bands with incredible set-lists of rock.
Guitarist Glenn Tipton rejoined his Judas Priest bandmates on stage Tuesday night (March 20th) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to perform the concert’s three-song encore of “Metal Gods,” “Breaking The Law” and “Living After Midnight.” Tipton took part in a signing session with the band earlier in the day at Sony Square in New York City, fueling speculation that he would perform with the band.
- Tipton, who has played on every Priest album since its 1974 debut Rocka Rolla, announced several weeks ago that he was retiring from the road due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.
- Although Tipton played on the band’s new Firepower album, he is being replaced on tour by the LP’s producer, Andy Sneap.
- Tipton did not rule out occasional appearances with the band on the road and insisted he would continue to be a member of Judas Priest, saying, “It’s not the end for me — I’ll still be able to write and record and on good days even join the band on stage for a few songs.”
- Firepower is Priest’s 18th studio album and is earning the band some of its best reviews in years, with the song “Lightning Strike” breaking into the Top 20 at rock radio.