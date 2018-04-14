Judas Priest to play sold-out show at Showare Arena in Kent Sunday

Metal Gods Judas Priest will rock the Kent Showare Arena Sunday night to a sold-out crowd in support of their 18th studio album “Firepower“. Veteral mettalers Saxon will open to show with Priest closing the event. Metal head will revel in this epic event feature two great British metal bands with incredible set-lists of rock.

Guitarist Glenn Tipton rejoined his Judas Priest bandmates on stage Tuesday night (March 20th) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to perform the concert’s three-song encore of “Metal Gods,” “Breaking The Law” and “Living After Midnight.” Tipton took part in a signing session with the band earlier in the day at Sony Square in New York City, fueling speculation that he would perform with the band.