Judas Priest announce two shows for the NW

Metal legends Judas Priest will be hitting the road in 2018 in support of their forth-coming album “Fire Power”!

The tour kicks off in March and they’ll rock the Showare Arena in Kent, Wa. on April 15th then hit the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Or. on April 17th.

This is perfecting timing for Judas Priest as they’ve just been nominated for possible induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 class.

Complete tour dates below:

3/13/2018 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

3/15/2018 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre

3/17/2018 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

3/18/2018 Washington, DC The Anthem

3/20/2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

3/22/2018 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

3/25/2018 Ottawa, ON The Arena at TD Place

3/27/2018 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

3/28/0208 Oshawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre

3/30/2018 Orillia, ON Casino Rama

3/31/2018 Detroit, MI Detroit Masonic Temple

4/3/2018 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

4/5/2018 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

4/8/2018 Bloomington, IL Grossinger Motors Arena

4/10/2018 Casper, WY Casper Events Center

4/11/2018 Loveland, CO Budweiser Events Center

4/15/2018 Kent, WA accesso ShoWare Center

4/17/2018 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/19/2018 San Francisco The Warfield

4/22/2018 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

4/24/2018 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

4/26/2018 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

4/28/2018 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory

4/29/2018 Sugarland, TX Smart Financial Centre

5/1/2018 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum