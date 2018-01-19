Journey & Def Leppard announce Summer tour… Gorge show on Sept. 29

Journey and Def Leppard will undertake a massive 58-city tour, taking in both arenas and stadiums. Opening night will be on May 21st at Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center, with the tour stretching through October 6th in Los Angeles at The Forum. The bands will play the Gorge at George, Wa on Sept. 29th and Portlands Moda Center Sept 28th. Journey co-founder Neal Schon was quoted saying “These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!” Bandmate Jonathan Cain added: “We are all anxious to share our sound with the world again and, along with Def Leppard, we are part of a world-class package to the rock stage that spans decades and represents a multi-platinum legacy.”

Also, Def Leppard have released their entire back catalogue on streaming services for the very first time.

A dispute over royalty payments between the Sheffield outfit and Universal Music – who own the rights to the original recordings – has meant classic albums such as Pyromania and Hysteria have never been available on sites such as Spotify and Apple Music… until now.

Frontman Joe Elliott explains: “We tried to do a deal many years ago, but it didn’t work out, so we just waited and bided our time.

“Record labels, or any kind of institution like this, keep the same name, but every 18 months you can have totally different people.

“We were just very fortunate that the people at Universal at the moment were very onside to doing this deal. We sat down with them and basically just batted the stuff back and forth until we all settled on what we thought was a fair deal.”