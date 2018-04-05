(Interview) Eddie Money calls in to KDUX to chat “Real Money”
By Pat
|
Apr 5, 2018 @ 11:14 AM
Pat Anderson talks with rocker Eddie Money about his new Reality Show “Real Money” on the KDUX Morning Show. 
Eddie Money interview part 1
Eddie Money interview part 2
Multi-platinum rock superstar Eddie Money takes viewers home every Sunday night in AXS TV’s all-new original reality series REAL MONEY premiering Sunday, April 8 at 9:30 pm ET.
The program captures the daily lives of the Money family—which includes Eddie; Laurie, his wife of over 30 years; their five kids, Zach, Joe, Jesse, Dez, and Julian; and eight pets—as they live, laugh, bicker, and rock. Hilarity and hijinks ensue this season as Eddie and Laurie struggle to keep everyone in line and on time; Jesse gets in some trouble while mom and dad are in Cabo; Eddie’s forced to take his health seriously; Dez gets career advice from a GRAMMY®-winning engineer; Eddie gets a therapy session on the golf course; and the family continues to rock the stage.
08/07/2009 – Eddie Money – Eddie Money in Concert at The Molson Canal Concert Series – August 7, 2009 – David Ulrich City Centre – Lockport, NY, USA – Keywords: Molson, – False – – Photo Credit: Daniel Locke / PR Photos 

RELATED CONTENT

Alice In Chains with STP, Bush and The Cult at Northwest shows KDUX Classic Rock Cafe’ from the Pitchwood Inn & Alehouse The KDUX Joan Jett & Cheap Trick pre-sale password is… Joan Jett & Cheap Trick to rock Wa. State Fair Sept. 19th Eddie Money joins KDUX Thursday to chat “Real Money” What annoys you? (part 1)
Comments