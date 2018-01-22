Internet Rumor: Pearl Jam to play SafeCo in Seattle Aug. 8 & 10

From the world wide web of misinformation:

A string of North American stadium dates for Pearl Jam were leaked briefly on the band’s own website Friday (January 19th), before being pulled down again. The dates are yet to be officially announced but if the leak was accurate, the band will start in August with two shows at Seattle’s Safeco Field, followed by double headers at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park.

The rumored NW dates are as follows:

August 8 – Seattle, WA – Safeco Field

August 10 – Seattle, WA – Safeco Field

We’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, check out Pearl Jam’s latest live release, “Let’s Play Two”. It’s awesome.