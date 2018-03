International Women’s Day: Who are your favorite female Rockers?

12/06/2015 - Heart - Heart in Concert at The Venue At Horseshoe Casino in Hammond - December 6, 2015 - The Venue At Horseshoe Casino - Hammond, IN, USA - Keywords: Ann Wilson, Nancy Wilson, Girl Band, Rock Band Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Daniel Locke / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

KDUX is celebrating International Women’s Day by paying tribute to our favorite lady rockers of all time… Who are yours? Text us at 360-532-1047.

Your favorite female rockers? Here’s some choices:

Ann and Nancy Wilson

Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks

Pat Benatar

Joan Jett

Lita Ford

Janis Joplin

Grace Slick

Amy Lee

Lzzy Hale

Tina Turner

Courtney Love

Patti Smith

Gwen Stefani

Chrissy Hynde

Alanis Morrisette

Pink