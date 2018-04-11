Hoquiam’s Heyday: historic slideshow this Saturday

This is a very cool event at the 7th St. Theatre in Hoquiam this weekend… check it out:

As part of the theatre’s 90th anniversary celebration, the 7th Street Theatre is partnering with the Polson Museum to present a narrated slideshow about what life was like in the late 1920s and early 1930s, showing what a booming area the Harbor was during that time. Photos from the Polson Museum collection, Jones Photo Historical collection, and Washington State Archives will be shown on our big screen. Fun and interesting trivia, news, statistics and facts gathered from local newspapers and other resources will also be part of the evening’s event. Following the presentation, there will be guided tours. Proceeds and donations will help fund the back wall and roof repair project.

April 14 @ 7 PM

Tickets are $10

Tickets are available at City Drug, Crown Drug, Harbor Drug, online and at the door 30 minutes prior to the show.

