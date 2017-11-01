Hoquiam HS looks to regain Foodball crown!

The annual Foodball competition gets underway this Friday between the Hoquiam High School Grizzlies and the Aberdeen Bobcats. A contest that started at KDUX in 1981 by Jill Bellis rivals the annual football game as far as excitement but this one has an ultimate goal of bringing everyone together to fill the local foodbanks.

Hoquiam tells P.A. about some of their events:

Also, just how the come out on top:

Pictured L to R are: Spody, P.A., HHS’s Mia Jump, Alex Houbregs and Jessica Goulet.

Full schedule of events at the link below: