We’re wishing you and you family the BEST in 2018. Here’s to health and happiness in the New Year!

What are you looking forward to in the New Year? We’re hoping the Mariners make the playoffs, the Seahawks get it together and heal from those injuries. We’re also looking forward to seeing these bands on tour:

Ozzy Osbourne

Ratt

Foreigner and Whitesnake

Poison

Def Leppard and Journey

How bout you?

Thank you for listening to us on the radio!

P.A., Spody, Logan