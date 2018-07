It’s National Hot Dog Day. And we’ve got the results of a recent survey on America’s favorite hot dog TOPPINGS.

Ketchup is the favorite, which isn’t that surprising. It got 25% of the vote. But it IS a little surprising that mustard didn’t take second. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Ketchup.

2. Chili.

3. Mustard.

4. Cheese.

5. Relish.

6. Onions.

7. Sauerkraut.

8. Mayo.

9. Jalapeños.

10. Coleslaw.

(National Today)