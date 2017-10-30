Happy Halloween from the KDUX Krew!

We hope you have a fun and safe Halloween! We know you’ll probably eat your kids candy to avoid them from getting cavities. Good for you!

What’s the best candy?

FiveThirtyEight.com had a computer randomly match up 86 different candies with each other. It generated 269,000 matchups . . . over 8,300 people voted . . . and the clear winner was anything with PEANUT BUTTER. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. They won 84% of their matchups. Another new study that looked at individual states ALSO found it’s #1.

2. Reese’s Miniatures, the kind in gold foil that people hand out on Halloween. They won 82% of their matchups. So the only thing better is the full-sized version.

3. Twix, 82%.

4. Kit Kats, 76.8%.

5. Snickers, 76.7%.

6. Reese’s Pieces, 73.4%.

7. Milky Ways, 73.1%.

8. Reese’s Stuffed with Pieces, 73%. They’re Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Reese’s Pieces INSIDE them.

9. Peanut Butter M&M’s, 72%.

10. Butterfingers, 71%. 3 Musketeers, Starburst, and regular M&M’s just missed the top ten. Good & Plenty’s ranked LAST, even lower than Chiclets.

