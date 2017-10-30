Happy Halloween from the KDUX Krew!
By Pat
Oct 30, 2017

We hope you have a fun and safe Halloween! We know you’ll probably eat your kids candy to avoid them from getting cavities. Good for you!

What’s the best candy?

FiveThirtyEight.com had a computer randomly match up 86 different candies with each other.  It generated 269,000 matchups . . . over 8,300 people voted . . . and the clear winner was anything with PEANUT BUTTER.  Here are the top ten . . .

1.  Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.  They won 84% of their matchups.  Another new study that looked at individual states ALSO found it’s #1.

2.  Reese’s Miniatures, the kind in gold foil that people hand out on Halloween.  They won 82% of their matchups.  So the only thing better is the full-sized version.

3.  Twix, 82%.

4.  Kit Kats, 76.8%.

5.  Snickers, 76.7%.

6.  Reese’s Pieces, 73.4%.

7.  Milky Ways, 73.1%.

8.  Reese’s Stuffed with Pieces, 73%.  They’re Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Reese’s Pieces INSIDE them.

9.  Peanut Butter M&M’s, 72%.

10.  Butterfingers, 71%.  3 Musketeers, Starburst, and regular M&M’s just missed the top ten.  Good & Plenty’s ranked LAST, even lower than Chiclets.

What are your??? Call or text 360-532-1047.

