Happy clam digging this weekend!

We’re talking clams on the KDUX Morning Show! Clam digging on the coast this weekend gets underway Thursday. The four day dig looks good for those wanting tasty razor clams for Thanksgiving!

Dan Ayers, Coastal Shellfish Manager with WDFW talked with P.A. on KDUX about digging conditions:

Dan has some tips for diggers:

The tides and times are as follows:

Nov. 2, Thursday, 6:03 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Copalis

Nov. 3, Friday, 6:47 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 4, Saturday, 7:31 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 5, Sunday, 7:16 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2017-18 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

WDFW has tentatively scheduled another dig for Dec. 1-4, pending results of future toxin tests.

Proposed razor clam digs in December are listed below, along with evening low tides and beaches:

Dec. 1, Friday, 4:42 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Copalis

Dec. 2, Saturday, 5:29 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 3, Sunday, 6:15 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 4, Monday, 7:02 p.m.; -1.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 31, Sunday, 5:12 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks

For more information about recreational razor clamming, visit WDFW’s website at

http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.