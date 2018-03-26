Happy Birthday to Steven Tyler! The big 7-0!

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler celebrates with 70 candles on his birthday cake today!
He’s heading out on the road for an extended solo run backed by his side group, the Loving Mary Band. Vintage Vinyl News reported that opening for Tyler on the trek will be the Sisterhood Band, which includes Rod Stewart‘s 30-year-old daughter with model Kelly Emberg, Ruby Stewart. The 15-date trek will play eight North American shows, kicking off on June 12th at Lewiston, New York’s Artpark Amphitheater and wrapping on June 30th at Northfield, Ohio’s Hard Rock Live. After that Tyler and his crew will hit Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and England.
In addition to new songs, Steven Tyler’s recent live appearances have included such Aerosmith classics as “Sweet Emotion,” “Cryin’,” “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” “Dream On,” and “Walk This Way.” He’s also been tackling covers of the Beatles‘ “Come Together” and “I’m Down,” Fleetwood Mac‘s “Rattlesnake Shake,” and Janis Joplin‘s “Piece Of My Heart.”
In 2016 Tyler released his first solo set, We’re All Somebody From Somewhere. The album, which was written and recorded in Nashville, peaked at Number 19 on the Billboard 200 albums charts and sailed to Number One on the magazine’s Country Albums list.
Aerosmith’s sole date currently on the books is for May 5th at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Steven Tyler tour dates (subject to change):
June 12 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater
June 18 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park
June 21 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
June 24 – Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Event Center
June 27 – Detroit, MI – MotorCity Casino Hotel
June 30 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live
July 7 – Naperville, IL – Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest
July 11 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Stampede Tent
July 15 – Sion, Switzerland – Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival
July 18 – Trieste, Italy – Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia
July 24 – Barolo, Italy – Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert
July 27 – Rome, Italy – Rome Cavea
July 30 – Madrid, Spain – Teatro Real
August 2 – Marbella, Spain – Starlite Festival
August 7 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town