Happy Birthday to Steven Tyler! The big 7-0!

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler celebrates with 70 candles on his birthday cake today!

He’s heading out on the road for an extended solo run backed by his side group, the Loving Mary Band. Vintage Vinyl News reported that opening for Tyler on the trek will be the Sisterhood Band, which includes Rod Stewart‘s 30-year-old daughter with model Kelly Emberg, Ruby Stewart. The 15-date trek will play eight North American shows, kicking off on June 12th at Lewiston, New York’s Artpark Amphitheater and wrapping on June 30th at Northfield, Ohio’s Hard Rock Live. After that Tyler and his crew will hit Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and England.

In addition to new songs, Steven Tyler’s recent live appearances have included such Aerosmith classics as “Sweet Emotion,” “Cryin’,” “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” “Dream On,” and “Walk This Way.” He’s also been tackling covers of the Beatles‘ “Come Together” and “I’m Down,” Fleetwood Mac‘s “Rattlesnake Shake,” and Janis Joplin‘s “Piece Of My Heart.”

In 2016 Tyler released his first solo set, We’re All Somebody From Somewhere. The album, which was written and recorded in Nashville, peaked at Number 19 on the Billboard 200 albums charts and sailed to Number One on the magazine’s Country Albums list.