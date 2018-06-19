Happy Birthday to Ann Wilson today!

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Musician Ann Wilson, of Heart performs at The Best Fest Presents GEORGE FEST An Evening To Celebrate The Music Of George Harrison at The Fonda Theatre on September 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She’s the voice of the legendary Heart, Ann Wilson and she’s celebrating with 68 candles on her birthday cake today!

She posted a message to fans via social media updating them on her new covers set. According to the Heart singer, the upcoming solo set, which was tentatively titled “Project Dead Guys,” is now called Immortal. The collection, which still has no hard release date, will feature her versions of classic songs by such icons as David Bowie, Tom Petty, Leslie Gore, and Chris Cornell, among many others.

Wilson, who will be out on the road this summer opening for Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers on the “Stars Align Tour,” posted to fans:

Dear Humans,

Spring breathes new life into the world around us.

The new record is really coming together! I have finally decided on a real title for it! From now on my new record will be called ‘Immortal’. The artists have left us, but their expressions live in our hearts for all time.

The band, engineers, and I have been in and out of the studio working on different aspects of the album for the last couple of months. We’ll have some surprise guests on the record, including Jeff Beck doing some killer guitar! If you haven’t already been following us on social media, I’m posting a weekly video about each track on the album on social media. In the weekly series, I speak about why I chose a particular track, how the artist influenced me, and how I portrayed the song for this upcoming album.”