Happy Birthday to Ann Wilson today!

She’s the voice of the legendary Heart, Ann Wilson and she’s celebrating with 68 candles on her birthday cake today!
She posted a message to fans via social media updating them on her new covers set. According to the Heart singer, the upcoming solo set, which was tentatively titled “Project Dead Guys,” is now called Immortal. The collection, which still has no hard release date, will feature her versions of classic songs by such icons as David Bowie, Tom Petty, Leslie Gore, and Chris Cornell, among many others.
Wilson, who will be out on the road this summer opening for Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers on the “Stars Align Tour,” posted to fans:
Dear Humans,
Spring breathes new life into the world around us.
The new record is really coming together! I have finally decided on a real title for it! From now on my new record will be called ‘Immortal’. The artists have left us, but their expressions live in our hearts for all time.
The band, engineers, and I have been in and out of the studio working on different aspects of the album for the last couple of months. We’ll have some surprise guests on the record, including Jeff Beck doing some killer guitar! If you haven’t already been following us on social media, I’m posting a weekly video about each track on the album on social media. In the weekly series, I speak about why I chose a particular track, how the artist influenced me, and how I portrayed the song for this upcoming album.”
- UPDATED: Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, & Ann Wilson tour dates (subject to change):
April 4 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel (Ann Wilson only)
April 5 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort (Ann Wilson only)
April 7 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Hard Rock Live (Ann Wilson only)
April 8 – Saint Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre (Ann Wilson only)
April 11 – St. Charles IL – Arcada Theatre (Ann Wilson only)
July 7 – Bremerton WA – Admiral Theatre (Ann Wilson only)
July 14 – Albuquerque NM – Route 66 Casino (Ann Wilson only)
July 15 – Aspen, Co – Belly Up (Ann Wilson only)
July 18 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre
July 22 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
July 24 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
July 25 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 28 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 29 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 31 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 3 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
August 4 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
August 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
August 10 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 12 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
August 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 17 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
August 19 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
August 25 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 26 – Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 21 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort (Ann Wilson and Cheap Trick)
September 22 Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery (Ann Wilson and Cheap Trick)