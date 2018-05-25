Happy Birthday Stevie Nicks!

Stevie Nicks will be celebrating with 70 candles on her birthday cake this Saturday!

Fans have slowly been wrapping their collective heads around the fact that Fleetwood Mac is heading out on the road once again with Lindsey Buckingham — and that his voice and guitar will be gone for the foreseeable future. With Heartbreakers guitarist/songwriter/producer Mike Campbell stepping in to cover lead guitar duties andCrowded House frontman Neil Finn supplying rhythm guitar and vocals, the Mac will play over 50 arena dates later this year and in early-2019. The break with Buckingham came when he, allegedly, insisted — after spending the past two years writing, recording and touring behind his first joint album with the band’s Christine McVie — that he wanted to hold off on heading back on the road until late-2019.

Last November, author Stephen Davis published the unauthorized tome, Gold Dust Woman: The Biography Of Stevie Nicks. Back in 2014, Nicks, who has been recently been touring internationally with the Pretenders, released the live album, Beauty And The Beast: Live 1986 Radio Broadcast. The concert, which has long been bootlegged, was taped on August 15th, 1986 in Cuyahoga, New York during Nicks’ tour in support of her third solo set, Rock A Little. In addition to such solo hits as “Edge Of Seventeen,” “Stand Back,” “Talk To Me,” and “Leather And Lace,” the disc also features a cover of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ “I Need To Know,” and renditions of her Fleetwood Mac classics “Dreams” and “Rhiannon.”

In October 2014, Stevie Nicks released her latest album, 24 Karat Gold – Songs From The Vault. The tracks are re-recordings of her long unreleased and unfinished demos — many written in the early-’70s, while The album, which hit Number Seven on the Billboard 200 album charts, was co-produced by Nicks, Dave Stewart, and Waddy Wachtel.