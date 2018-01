She has one of the greatest voices in Rock, and she’s celebrating her 65th birthday today… Pat Benatar!

I’ve seen her many times in concert over the years and am continually impressed with her vocal quality and range… she’s ageless!

What’s your favorite Pat Benatar song?

Trivia: Her song “You Better Run” was the 2nd video played by MTV when they launched on August 1st, 1981.