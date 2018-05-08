Happy Birthday Alex Van Halen!

Alex Van Halen celebrates with 65 candles on his birthday cake today! One-half of the Brothers Van Halen, he and Edward started playing together with Alex originally on guitar.

From Wikipedia:

Alexander Arthur Van Halen (born May 8, 1953) is a Dutch-American musician, best known as the drummer and co-founder of the hard rock band Van Halen. Originally, his brother Eddie played drums, while Alex practiced guitar. After spending time playing Eddie’s drum kit, Alex became more skillful at the drums than Eddie.[2]

In 1974, the Van Halen brothers, David Lee Roth, and Michael Anthony formed a band, simply called Van Halen. They were signed to Warner Brothers in 1977 and released their debut album in 1978. The two brothers are the only members of Van Halen who have been in the band for its entire duration.