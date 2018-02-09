Happy 76th Birthday to the great Carole King today!

KDUX would like to wish a Happy Birthday to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carole King, who turns 76 today (February 9th)! Most fans associate King with her own hits, such as 1971’s “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” and “So Far Away,” plus 1974’s “Jazzman,” but in the 1960’s King was responsible for co-writing with her then-husband Gerry Goffin some of the biggest hits to come out of that decade.

In July 2017, King performed her 1971 multi-platinum masterpiece, Tapestry, in its entirety for the first time at London’s British Summer Time in Hyde Park. A CD/DVD set of the show was released last September as Tapestry: Live In Hyde Park. Last year, King shared a new version of her 1982 song “One Small Voice,” in protest of President Trump‘s policies. She said in a statement: “I’m making the updated recording of ‘One Small Voice’ available to everyone because it will take the strength and persistence of many small voices to overcome the lies of the loudest voice with our message of truth, dignity, and decency.” The song comes courtesy of a music video featuring stills from the Women’s March in Stanley, Idaho, in which King participated.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway hit, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is headed to the big screen. The movie will be written by Douglas McGrath — who wrote the musical’s book — and Tom Hanks will serve as co-producer. No release date has been announced. Beautiful opened on the “Great White Way” in January 2014 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and was nominated for seven Tony Awards — including Best Musical , with actress Jessie Mueller snagging the prize for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role . The musical is based on King’s life, starting with her marriage and songwriting partnership to the late-Gerry Goffin, and her ascent into superstardom with the release of her 1971 classic Tapestry.

In 2010, Carole King and James Taylor released the live package Live At The Troubadour. The disc was recorded on November 28th, 29th, and 30th, 2007 at L.A.’s legendary Troubadour club in celebration of the venue’s 50th anniversary. Those initial shows spawned a major sold out joint tour.

Among the many Goffin/King-penned hits were the Number One records “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” recorded by the Shirelles in 1960; “Take Good Care Of My Baby,” recorded by Bobby Vee in 1961; and “The Loco-Motion,” recorded by Little Eva in 1962 and Grand Funk Railroad in 1974, when it again reached Number One. Other Goffin/King songs included “Up On The Roof” by the Drifters, “Chains,” recorded by the Cookies and the Beatles, “One Fine Day” by the Chiffons, “Pleasant Valley Sunday” by the Monkees, “I’m Into Something Good” by Herman’s Hermits, “Goin’ Back” by the Byrds, “Don’t Bring Me Down” by the Animals, “Go Away Little Girl” by Donny Osmond, and “(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin. Goffin and King were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 as non-performers.