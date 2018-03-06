Happy 72nd Birthday to Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour today!

He’s the singer and guitar player of the legendary Pink Floyd, David Gilmour celebrates with 72 candles on his birthday cake today!

What’s your favorite David Gilmour/Pink Floyd song?

David Jon Gilmour, CBE (born 6 March 1946) is an English guitarist, singer and songwriter best known as a longtime member of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd. He joined the group as guitarist and co-lead vocalist in 1968, effectively as a replacement for founder member Syd Barrett, who was dismissed from the band shortly afterwards.[1]

Pink Floyd subsequently achieved international success with the concept albums The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall. By the early 1980s, they had become one of the most critically acclaimed and best-selling acts in the history of popular music; it was estimated that by 2012 the band had sold over 250 million records worldwide, including 75 million units sold in the United States.[2] Following the departure of another founder member, Roger Waters, Gilmour assumed leadership of Pink Floyd in 1985.

In addition to his work with Pink Floyd, Gilmour has produced a variety of artists, for example The Dream Academy, and has had a solo career which has included four studio albums: David Gilmour, About Face, On an Island, and Rattle That Lock. Gilmour was responsible for bringing singer/songwriter Kate Bush to public attention. As a member of Pink Floyd, he was inducted into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2005, Gilmour was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to music. He was awarded with the Outstanding Contribution title at the 2008 Q Awards.[4] In 2011, Rolling Stone magazine ranked him number 14 in their list of the greatest guitarists of all time.[5] Additionally, Gilmour was voted number 36 in the greatest voices in rock by Planet Rock listeners in 2009.[6]

He has taken part in projects to promote international charities related to such subjects as animal rights, homelessness, poverty, environmentalism, wildlife conservation, human rights, and music therapy. He has married twice and is the father of eight children.