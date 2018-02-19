Happy 70th Birthday to Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath celebrates his 70th birthday today! The band finished its farewell tour, dubbed “The End,” on February 4th with a final show in its hometown of Birmingham, England. From that show came a new release:

Black Sabbath The End hit stores on November 17th on Blu-ray, DVD and CD. A limited edition deluxe collector’s edition will include a 32-page book, a metal winged demon pin, a replica of the “The End” tour laminate and three guitar picks housed in a mirror board box.

hit stores on November 17th on Blu-ray, DVD and CD. A limited edition deluxe collector’s edition will include a 32-page book, a metal winged demon pin, a replica of the “The End” tour laminate and three guitar picks housed in a mirror board box. Also featured on the CD will be The Angelic Sessions , an intimate live performance at Angelic Studios recorded in the days after the Birmingham shows. The session features the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not played on tour, including “The Wizard,” “Wicked World,” “Tomorrow’s Dream,” “Sweet Leaf” and “Changes.”

, an intimate live performance at Angelic Studios recorded in the days after the Birmingham shows. The session features the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not played on tour, including “The Wizard,” “Wicked World,” “Tomorrow’s Dream,” “Sweet Leaf” and “Changes.” The concert performance features the entire final live show from February 4th, 2017, with the 16-song set including classics such as “War Pigs,” “Fairies Wear Boots,” “Into The Void,” “Iron Man,” “Snowblind” and “Paranoid.”

The band decided to make this tour its last because guitarist Tony Iommi , who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time. The band’s 49-year career began in 1968 when Butler, singer Ozzy Osbourne , guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward started playing together as Earth .

, guitarist and drummer started playing together as . They changed their name to Black Sabbath and began playing a heavier style of music after Iommi saw that name — of a cult Italian horror movie — on a theater marquee.

Sabbath released a total of 19 studio albums, although the original lineup first splintered in 1978 when Osbourne was thrown out of the band. Sabbath carried on with numerous lineup changes, with Iommi often the only original member in the group, until they began a series of intermittent original band reunions that ran from 1998 through 2006.

The original quartet got back together in 2011, this time to record a new studio album, but Ward pulled out over what he called an “unsignable” contract.

At the same time, Iommi was diagnosed with cancer, but the band carried on and released its 13 album in 2013 to acclaim from critics and fans.

album in 2013 to acclaim from critics and fans. The tour that followed was a huge success, but after Iommi’s cancer went into remission he decided that he could not risk a recurrence by keeping up a heavy tour schedule, so the farewell tour was announced. Although there was talk of recording another album, it appears that those plans will not come to pass.



