Happy 69th Birthday to Eddie Money today!

Former New York City police office Edward Joseph Mohoney we know affectionately as “Eddie Money” is celebrating with 69 candles on his birthday cake today! Happy Birthday Eddie!

Eddie Money has inked a deal for his own reality TV show, titled Real Money. Deadline.com reported that shooting is with AXS TV commiting to 10-episode deal. The show features Money, wife Laurie, his musician kids Dez, Julian, and daughter Jesse — along with the family’s eight pets. Money said of the project: “We may not be the typical cookie-cutter family, but we have a strong sense of love and loyalty for each other that really shines through. It’s real, and it’s something I think everyone can relate to. We’re excited to share our lives with America, as they join us on this wild ride. I’ve only got two tickets to paradise, but I’m taking everybody!” No premiere date has been announced.

What really sets the Money family apart from others isn’t just Eddie’s fame but the fact that the kids are part of their superstar father’s band. Whether at home or out on the road together, the Money’s candid family dynamic is something that will make you adore them. Join us for the series premiere of Real Money on Sunday, April 8th at 9:30/8:30c.

