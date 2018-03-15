Happy 55th Birthday to Bret Michaels Today!

The Poison frontman will be celebrating with 55 candles on his birthday cake today. Meanwhile, Poison and Cheap Trick have announced they’ll be joining forces for the “‘Nothin’ But a Good Time 2018” tour.

The 25-city jaunt kicks off on May 18th at Irvine, California’s Five Points Amphitheatre and winds down on June 24th at Allentown, Pennsylvania’s PPL Center. Opening for the tour Bata select stops will be Pop Evil.

Brett Michaels talked about the trek in the tour announcement, saying, “The all original Poison is headlining again this summer. It’s going to be a mega concert and party combined. We will be playing all the hits and bringing high energy rock and roll good times. I promise this will be awesome. . . Over the last years, Poison has got to co-headline with some great bands: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name a few, but I promise again, C.C. (DeVille), Bobby (Dall), Rikki (Rockett) and myself together will bring NOTHING BUT A GOOD TIME!!!” Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen added: “Another Poison/Cheap Trick Tour!!! It’s always been FUN with these guys!”

Just announced! We're heading out on the road this summer for the Nothin' But A Good Time Tour.

DATES:

5/18 – Irvine, CA

5/19 – Las Vegas, NV

5/20 – Reno, NV

5/22 – Salt Lake City, UT

5/23 – Denver, CO

5/25 – Kansas City, KS

5/26 – St. Louis, MO

5/31 – Nashville, TN

6/2 – Dallas, TX

6/3 – Houston, TX

6/5 – Atlanta, GA

6/7 – Indianapolis, IN

6/8 – Detroit, MI

6/9 – Chicago, IL

6/10 – Cincinnati, OH

6/12 – Cleveland, OH

6/13 – Syracuse, NY

6/14 – Hartford, CT

6/15 – Gilford, NH

6/17 – Bristow, VA

6/19 – Toronto, ON

6/21 – Wantagh, NY

6/22 – Bethel, NY

6/23 – Holmdel, NJ

6/24 – Allentown, PA