Grays Harbor Raceway season underway this weekend

The 2018 season at Grays Harbor Raceway gets undeway this weekend in Elma.

According to their Grays Harbor Raceway Facebook pageThis Saturday night. The 3/8 banked clay oval is ready to roar to life after a long off season. The 2017 season was full of great racing in all 5 divisions with Reece Goetz of Snohomish picking up the 360 Sprint Car championship. Cosmopolis driver Tom Sweatman taking the Shipwreck Beads Modifieds championship. Jack Parshall of Hoquiam picked up his 4th championship in a row in the Cut Rate Auto Parts Street Stocks. Tyler Sundstrom of Hoquiam picked up his first career championship in the Outlaw Tuners, and another first time champion Garrett Thomas picked up the Northwest Focus Midgets Series championship.