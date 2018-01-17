Gravy cocktails? Thanks KFC!

KFC just released three COCKTAIL recipes that use their gravy as an ingredient: A bloody mary, a bourbon drink, and a sour drink that mixes the gravy with mezcal, cherry liqueur, and an egg white.

Check them out . . .

1. There’s a bloody mary called the Gravy Mary that uses vodka, an ounce of gravy, tomato juice, Tabasco, and Worcester sauce. You’re also encouraged to garnish it with KFC’s Popcorn Chicken.

2. There’s a drink called the Southern Twist that uses bourbon, two full ounces of gravy, black pepper, and brown sugar.

3. But the weirdest one of all is the Fingerlickin’ Sour, which uses mezcal, over THREE ounces of gravy, cherry liqueur, lemon juice, orange marmalade, and an egg white.

(Supercall)