Grammy’s: Rolling Stones win, Metallica shut out

If you watched the wince inducing Grammy’s last night you are a better person than we are… These days the Grammy’s don’t appeal to anyone over 30, that being said, usually there’s a performance or two that are worth mentioning, not this time. Elton John performed with Miley Cyrus in a cringe worthy edition of “Tiny Dancer”. Unfortunately, the Grammy’s like to follow suit with the latest fascination of forcing people together to perform collaborations. They should have let Elton perform by himself, but alas, that didn’t happen.
Also, Metallica was up for two Grammy’s only to get shut out beaten by the Foo Fighters and some other band, which was unfortunate as they had the Best album by far of any rock related band… One bright note:
The Rolling Stones‘ return to their roots, Blue & Lonesome, won the Grammy last night (January 28th) for Best Traditional Blues Album. The award was not part of the CBS live telecast and was presented at the “Premiere Ceremony” during the afternoon. Blue & Lonesome beat out Eric Bibb‘s Migration Blues; Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio‘s self-titled set; R.L. Boyce‘s Roll And Tumble; and Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi‘s Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train.
Blue & Lonesome, which was released on December 2nd, 2016, spotlights songs by the Stones’ earliest heroes, including Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Reed, Lightnin’ Slim, Willie Dixon, and Otis Rush, among others. The album takes its title from Little Walter‘s 1959 song of the same name. Eric Claptonguests on two tracks — a cover of Little Johnny Taylor‘s “Everybody Knows About My Good Thing” and Willie Dixon’s “I Can’t Quit You Baby.”
So here’s the list “winners” :
Album of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Record of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
Best Pop Vocal Album: “Divide”, Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape of You”, Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90”, Various Artists
Best Rock Song: “Run”, Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album: “A Deeper Understanding”, The War on Drugs
Best Rock Performance: “You Want It Darker”, Leonard Cohen
Best Metal Performance: “Sultan’s Curse”, Mastodon
Best Alternative Music Album: “Sleep Well Beast”, The National
Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars
Best R&B Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Best R&B Performance: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Redbone”, Childish Gambino
Best Rap Song: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album: “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Performance: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Loyalty”, Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Starboy”, The Weeknd
Best Country Song: “Broken Halos”, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album: “From a Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance: “Either Way”, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Better Man”, Little Big Town
Here are a few other random winners:
Best Latin Pop Album: “El Dorado”, Shakira
Best Dance Recording: “Tonite”, LCD Soundsystem
Best Dance / Electronica Album: “3-D The Catalogue”, Kraftwerk
Best Traditional Blues Album: “Blue & Lonesome”, The Rolling Stones
Best Folk Album: “Mental Illness”, Aimee Mann
Best Americana Album: “The Nashville Sound”, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Roots Gospel Album: “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope”, Reba McEntire
Best Contemporary Christian Album: “Chain Breaker”, Zach Williams
Best Children’s Album: “Feel What U Feel”, Lisa Loeb
Best Spoken Word Album: “The Princess Diarist”, Carrie Fisher
Best Comedy Album: “The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas”, Dave Chappelle
Best Score: “La La Land”
Best Song Written for Visual Media: “How Far I’ll Go” (for “Moana”)
Best Music Video: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar
(You can sort through the winners in ALL 84 CATEGORIES at Grammy.com.)