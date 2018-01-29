Grammy’s: Rolling Stones win, Metallica shut out

If you watched the wince inducing Grammy’s last night you are a better person than we are… These days the Grammy’s don’t appeal to anyone over 30, that being said, usually there’s a performance or two that are worth mentioning, not this time. Elton John performed with Miley Cyrus in a cringe worthy edition of “Tiny Dancer”. Unfortunately, the Grammy’s like to follow suit with the latest fascination of forcing people together to perform collaborations. They should have let Elton perform by himself, but alas, that didn’t happen.

Also, Metallica was up for two Grammy’s only to get shut out beaten by the Foo Fighters and some other band, which was unfortunate as they had the Best album by far of any rock related band… One bright note:

The Rolling Stones‘ return to their roots, Blue & Lonesome, won the Grammy last night (January 28th) for Best Traditional Blues Album . The award was not part of the CBS live telecast and was presented at the “Premiere Ceremony” during the afternoon. Blue & Lonesome beat out Eric Bibb‘s Migration Blues; Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio‘s self-titled set; R.L. Boyce‘s Roll And Tumble; and Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi‘s Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train.

Blue & Lonesome, which was released on December 2nd, 2016, spotlights songs by the Stones’ earliest heroes, including Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Reed, Lightnin’ Slim, Willie Dixon, and Otis Rush, among others. The album takes its title from Little Walter‘s 1959 song of the same name. Eric Claptonguests on two tracks — a cover of Little Johnny Taylor‘s “Everybody Knows About My Good Thing” and Willie Dixon’s “I Can’t Quit You Baby.”

So here’s the list “winners” :