Grammy’s: Rolling Stones win, Metallica shut out
By Pat
|
Jan 29, 2018 @ 7:05 AM
If you watched the wince inducing Grammy’s last night you are a better person than we are… These days the  Grammy’s don’t appeal to anyone over 30, that being said, usually there’s a performance or two that are worth mentioning, not this time. Elton John performed with Miley Cyrus in a cringe worthy edition of “Tiny Dancer”. Unfortunately, the Grammy’s like to follow suit with the latest fascination of forcing people together to perform collaborations. They should have let Elton perform by himself, but alas, that didn’t happen.

Also, Metallica was up for two Grammy’s only to get shut out beaten by the Foo Fighters and some other band, which was unfortunate as they had the Best album by far of any rock related band… One bright note:

The Rolling Stones‘ return to their roots, Blue & Lonesome, won the Grammy last night (January 28th) for Best Traditional Blues Album. The award was not part of the CBS live telecast and was presented at the “Premiere Ceremony” during the afternoon. Blue & Lonesome beat out Eric Bibb‘s Migration BluesElvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio‘s self-titled set; R.L. Boyce‘s Roll And Tumble; and Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi‘s Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train.

Blue & Lonesome, which was released on December 2nd, 2016, spotlights songs by the Stones’ earliest heroes, including Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy ReedLightnin’ SlimWillie Dixon, and Otis Rush, among others. The album takes its title from Little Walter‘s 1959 song of the same name. Eric Claptonguests on two tracks — a cover of Little Johnny Taylor‘s “Everybody Knows About My Good Thing” and Willie Dixon’s “I Can’t Quit You Baby.”

So here’s the list “winners” :

Album of the Year:  “24K Magic”,  Bruno Mars

 

Record of the Year:  “24K Magic”,  Bruno Mars

 

Song of the Year:  “That’s What I Like”,  Bruno Mars

 

Best New Artist:  Alessia Cara

 

Best Pop Vocal Album:  “Divide”,  Ed Sheeran

 

Best Pop Solo Performance:  “Shape of You”,  Ed Sheeran

 

Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group:  “Feel It Still”,  Portugal. The Man

 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:  “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90”, Various Artists

 

Best Rock Song:  “Run”,  Foo Fighters

 

Best Rock Album:  “A Deeper Understanding”,  The War on Drugs

 

Best Rock Performance:  “You Want It Darker”,  Leonard Cohen

 

Best Metal Performance:  “Sultan’s Curse”,  Mastodon

 

Best Alternative Music Album:  “Sleep Well Beast”,  The National

 

Best R&B Song:  “That’s What I Like”,  Bruno Mars

 

Best R&B Album:  “24K Magic”,  Bruno Mars

 

Best R&B Performance:  “That’s What I Like”,  Bruno Mars

 

Best Traditional R&B Performance:  “Redbone”,  Childish Gambino

 

Best Rap Song:  “Humble”,  Kendrick Lamar

 

Best Rap Album:  “Damn”,  Kendrick Lamar

 

Best Rap Performance:  “Humble”,  Kendrick Lamar

 

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:  “Loyalty”,  Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

 

Best Urban Contemporary Album:  “Starboy”,  The Weeknd

 

Best Country Song:  “Broken Halos”,  Chris Stapleton

 

Best Country Album:  “From a Room: Volume 1”,  Chris Stapleton

 

Best Country Solo Performance:  “Either Way”,  Chris Stapleton

 

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group:  “Better Man”,  Little Big Town

 

Here are a few other random winners:

 

Best Latin Pop Album:  “El Dorado”,  Shakira

 

Best Dance Recording:  “Tonite”,  LCD Soundsystem

 

Best Dance / Electronica Album:  “3-D The Catalogue”,  Kraftwerk

 

Best Traditional Blues Album:  “Blue & Lonesome” The Rolling Stones

 

Best Folk Album:  “Mental Illness” Aimee Mann

 

Best Americana Album:  “The Nashville Sound”,  Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

 

Best Roots Gospel Album:  “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope”Reba McEntire

 

Best Contemporary Christian Album:  “Chain Breaker” Zach Williams

 

Best Children’s Album:  “Feel What U Feel”,  Lisa Loeb

 

Best Spoken Word Album:  “The Princess Diarist”,  Carrie Fisher

 

Best Comedy Album:  “The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas”,  Dave Chappelle

 

Best Score:  “La La Land”

 

Best Song Written for Visual Media:  “How Far I’ll Go” (for “Moana”)

 

Best Music Video:  “Humble”,  Kendrick Lamar

 

(You can sort through the winners in ALL 84 CATEGORIES at Grammy.com.)

