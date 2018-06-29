Good Luck to our Miss Grays Harbor 2018 Kuinn Karaffa at Miss Washington

KDUX wishes the best of luck to our Miss Grays Harbor 2018 Kuinn Karaffa competing at Miss Washington this weekend.
Finals: Saturday, June 30: Highline Performing Arts Center 7pm/
After Party: Saturday, June 30: Renton Pavilion, after the show (come party with the new Miss WA)
Get tickets at Brown Paper Tickets: just type in Miss Washington 2018.
P.A. chatted with Kuinn on KDUX after she won the crown:
A few things about Kuinn:
Hometown: Montesano, Washington
Platform: Habitat for Humanity: Building Homes, Communities, and Hope
Talent: Piano
Future Career: Attorney at Law
What one thing would we always find in your beauty bag?
Love my mango sunrise chapstick.
What hashtag best describes you?
#CommunityService but I also use #FarmGirl
Favorite movie?
The Wizard of Oz. As a little girl I would eat, sleep, and live in my Ruby Red Slippers. My mom had to keep replacing them!
My fitness routine includes…
Horseback riding, paddle boarding, hiking, and I love to box!
Favorite appearance so far?
I was a surprise Guest Speaker at Girl Scout Group! Many troops care together for their Tea! I snuck through the side door to surprise them and there eyes lit up! They loved hearing my story and journey and the many civic duties I do, however I was inspired by them, and the many community projects they do. They are all young, kind, community minded, young women of our future. I know there is a future Miss Grays Harbor in there 😉
I was particularly touched by one young girl, who was physically challenged, but let nothing slow her down with her excitement and enthusiasm for her Girl Duties & Service.
Girls empowering each other, we can change the world!
What are you looking forward to the most during Miss WA week? The Children’s Miracle Network Hospital visit. Anytime you can make someone smile means everything.
Content: Courtesy of Carol Milliron