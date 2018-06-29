Good Luck to our Miss Grays Harbor 2018 Kuinn Karaffa at Miss Washington

KDUX wishes the best of luck to our Miss Grays Harbor 2018 Kuinn Karaffa competing at Miss Washington this weekend.

Finals: Saturday, June 30: Highline Performing Arts Center 7pm/

⠀

After Party: Saturday, June 30: Renton Pavilion, after the show (come party with the new Miss WA)

⠀

Get tickets at Brown Paper Tickets: just type in Miss Washington 2018.

P.A. chatted with Kuinn on KDUX after she won the crown:

A few things about Kuinn:

Hometown: Montesano, Washington

Platform: Habitat for Humanity: Building Homes, Communities, and Hope

Talent: Piano

Future Career: Attorney at Law