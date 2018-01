So, there’s yoga, hot yoga, face yoga and now goat yoga. This is where you do yoga with goats. Evidently, the goats are supposed to had a positive mood affect of those yoginis. No, the goats don’t actually to the yoga, that’s up to you. It shouldn’t surprise you that it’s a massive new trend in Albany, Oregon, where there are long waiting lists for the goat yoga classes.

Check it out… whaddya think? Yes, no? It’s baaaaaaaaaaaaadddd!