Gateway To The Olympics EXPO is coming!

Gateway to the Olympics Expo is an interactive outdoor /recreational lifestyle event highlighting Grays Harbor and the Olympic Peninsula.

Whether you’re a visitor or lifelong resident be prepared to learn more about what our area has to offer. There will be opportunities for everyone. Learn from the hunting, fishing, and camping experts with how-to-seminars, product demos, and the latest gear.

Join us at the Shoppes at Riverside in Aberdeen for this family-friendly event Saturday, May 5, & Sunday, May 6th, Gateway to the Olympics EXPO: FREE Admission, free parking and lots of hands-on activities with exhibitors showcasing everything outdoors and in including hunting, fishing, and camping gear, educational seminars, food, prizes, and more.

Brought to you by Grays Harbor Tourism, Five Star Dealerships, Bank of the Pacific, Foot & Ankle Associates, MT DEW, GH Unders, The Daily World, and Alpha Media Grays Harbor.

