We at the KDUX Morning Show certainly want you to be healthy in the new year, but… do you fart way too much? You know who you are.

Now scientists in Australia just successfully tested an electronic pill that you swallow to monitor the gas in your stomach; faltulence. You can watch the gas forming in real time on your phone. If, for some reason, that sounds great to you, unfortunately it will be at least a few years before these hit the market.

(Ars Technica)