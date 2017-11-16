Very funny Nuncrackers opens Friday (KDUX Interview)

If you’re looking for some Christmas fun check out the entertainging Nuncrackers at the Driftwood Theatre. Nuncrackers is from Dan Goggin, directed by Kathe Rowe with musical director Bob Neisinger.

Nuncrackers opens Friday and runs November 17, 18, 24, 25 and December 1, 2 at 7:30pm Sunday – November 26 & December 3 at 1:30pm Holiday Musical for the Whole Family

Songs, dance and comedy routines are being “taped” for a TV special by the Sisters in their convent basement studio. It stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil and some of Mt. St. Helen’s most talented students. Filled with Nunsense humor, the show features an uproarious take on the Nutcracker Ballet. It will make you laugh, maybe tug at your heartstrings.

