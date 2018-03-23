Foods that changed America… What do you think?

03/04/2010 - Atmosphere - 7th Annual Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Media Center - Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce - Hollywood, CA, USA - Keywords: Hot dogs with mustard on buns, hot dog, bun - 0 - - Photo Credit: Ken McCoy / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827)

Who knew when the Bloomin’ Onion debuted at Outback Steakhouse it was going to change America forever?

Thrillist.com just put together a list of the, quote, “101 dishes that changed America” . . . basically, the foods people in this country invented that became staples on our menus forever or started major trends.

We obviously can’t sit here and read off all 101 of them on the radio, but here are some of the highlights . . .

The hot dog in 1916 . . . the Reuben sandwich in 1920 . . . cheesesteak in 1930 . . . chocolate chip cookies in 1936 . . . prime rib in 1938 . . . fried chicken in 1940 . . . deep dish pizza in 1943 . . . nachos in 1943 . . .

Filet-O-Fish in 1962 . . . Buffalo wings in 1964 . . . key lime pie in 1968 . . . California roll in 1970 . . . loaded potato skins in 1974 . . . chicken and waffles in 1975 . . . tableside guacamole in 1984 . . . Bloomin’ Onion in 1988 . . .

Americanized ramen in 2004 . . . kale salad in 2007 . . . Doritos Locos Tacos in 2012 . . . cronut in 2013 . . . and the most recent entry, rainbow-colored bagels in 2015.

(Thrillist)