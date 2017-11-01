Foodball starts Friday… Aberdeen HS talks strategy on KDUX

Foodball, the annual food gathering competition between Aberdeen and Hoquiam highschool gets underway on Friday Nov. 3rd. Aberdeen reigned victorious with 690,000 lbs of food collected last year. Hoquiam is always a fierce competitor having won the contest the most in it’s 34 years of existence.

Foodball was started in 1981 by Jill Bellis at KDUX as a way to create a fun community event to fill the gap left by the annual Thanksgiving Day game between the two schools.

AHS talks strategy with P.A.

The ultimate goal of the event?

(Pictured from AHS are L to R: Patrick Harley, Nadia Wirta, Holly Bergeson, Bailey Greene, Cameron Cooke and Brendan King)

Full schedule of events at the link below: