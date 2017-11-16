Foo Fighters pre-sale password
104.7 KDUX The Rock of the Coast wants you to have the best possible chance to get Foo Fighters tickets for the September 1st show 2018. Here is the presale password:
Radio Presale info:
Starts: Friday, November 17 at 10am local
Ends: Sunday, November 19 10am
Password: THELINE18