Foo Fighters pre-sale password
By Pat
|
Nov 16, 2017 @ 11:26 AM
02/25/2011 - Foo Fighters - Shockwaves NME Awards 2011 - Big Gig at Wembley Arena in London - February 25, 2011 - Wembley Arena - London, UK - Keywords: Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett and Nate Mendel, LMK370-0000-260211 Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Landmark / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

104.7 KDUX The Rock of the Coast wants you to have the best possible chance to get Foo Fighters tickets for the September 1st show 2018. Here is the presale password:

 

Radio Presale info:
Starts:  Friday, November 17 at 10am local
Ends:  Sunday, November 19 10am
Password: THELINE18  

Related Content

Help with relief efforts in Texas
Thank You Veterans!
Congrats to KDUX QBR Nightmare Ball winners!
Favorite childhood restaurant that is no longer ar...
The Official Coffee of the KDUX Morning Show
Guns N’ Roses -Last night in Yokohama
Comments