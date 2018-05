Damon Gleason from Five Star dropped by KDUX to chat about their peanut butter drive!

Five Star Dealerships is collecting jars of peanut butter for Coastal Harvest to benefit our local food banks. Bring your own or purchase and donate at either Five Star location: 212 S. Boone Street or 711 East Wishkah Street, Aberdeen, WA. We will match all donations up to 3,000 jars. Plus we’ll donate an entire case for every vehicle purchased at Five Star Dealerships during the drive!