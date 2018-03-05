What Is The Most Expensive Age Of Your Life?
By Pat
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:17 AM

It’s a good thing you’re saving up so much cash by living with your parents in your 20s, because you’re gonna have to CASH OUT right after.

According to a new survey, the most expensive age of the average person’s life is . . . 31.

Here’s why.  The survey found that’s the age when most people will either have a wedding and honeymoon . . . buy a house . . . have a baby . . . or do two of those or all three.

The average person drops almost $60,000 when they’re 31, which is much higher than any other age.

The survey also found that 33% of them will get help from their parents covering all those costs.

