Is it ever ok to eat your co-workers food? Yes? No?

We understand that sometimes you get extra hungry at work… maybe you forgot to bring lunch.

Our KDUX Office Quesion of the day: Is it ever ok to eat your co-workers food out of the fridge?

Ever?

What if its been there a long time?

What if its better than the food you brought?

According to a new poll on office etiquette, Is it ever okay to eat a coworker’s food from the office fridge? 97% say NEVER. 3% say yes.

Other office survey questions found: 56% of us think it’s okay to take your shoes off at your desk. 49% say it’s okay to make personal phone calls. And 37% say it’s okay to eat smelly food at your desk.

(Buzzfeed)