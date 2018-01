According to a report from ProFootBallTalk, the Seattle Seahawks informed Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell that he’s been let go as relayed by ESPN.

Bevell has long been the bane of existence for some Seahawks fans for at least the last couple of years for being ineffectual as getting the running game on point, as well as being an ineffective playcaller.

Also, Offensive line coach Tom Cable is rumored to be on the chopping block.

Whatya think??? Yay or Nay?

(ESPN)