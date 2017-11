This weekend to cap of Winterfest events in Aberdeen, there will be a “Vespers Christmas Carol Sing-a-long” with local singer/songwriter Ericka Corban and other musicians at the D&R Theatre in Aberdeen on Sunday at 7pm. It’s free and open to the public.

Ericka dropped by the KDUX Studio to tell us about it and sing us a song.

Ericka tells us about this fun, festive event:

She says her new album is on the way… soon:

Ericka performs the classic song “Hallelujah” live in the studio: