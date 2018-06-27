Eddie Money Reality Show Renewed for 2nd Season (KDUX Interview)

Eddie Money’s reality series “Real Money” has been renewed for a second season to a 12 episode run starting in January. Axs TV’s Real Money has proven to be one of the most popular shows on the channel. The new season featuring the veteran rocker and his family will premiere early in 2019.

Eddie joined us on KDUX to talk about the new show and his career.

KDUX Eddie Money interview part 1

KDUX Eddie Money interview part 2

