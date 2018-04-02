Eddie Money joins KDUX Thursday to chat “Real Money”
By Pat
|
Apr 2, 2018 @ 7:03 AM
Eddie Money chats with P.A. on KDUX this Best of Thursday about his new Reality Show “Real Money”.
Multi-platinum rock superstar Eddie Money takes viewers home every Sunday night in AXS TV’s all-new original reality series REAL MONEY premiering Sunday, April 8 at 9:30 pm ET.
The program captures the daily lives of the Money family—which includes Eddie; Laurie, his wife of over 30 years; their five kids, Zach, Joe, Jesse, Dez, and Julian; and eight pets—as they live, laugh, bicker, and rock. Hilarity and hijinks ensue this season as Eddie and Laurie struggle to keep everyone in line and on time; Jesse gets in some trouble while mom and dad are in Cabo; Eddie’s forced to take his health seriously; Dez gets career advice from a GRAMMY®-winning engineer; Eddie gets a therapy session on the golf course; and the family continues to rock the stage.
08/07/2009 – Eddie Money – Eddie Money in Concert at The Molson Canal Concert Series – August 7, 2009 – David Ulrich City Centre – Lockport, NY, USA

