Def Leppard & Journey 2018 tour underway

The Def Leppard and Journey tour kicked-off this week and here is the set-list!

(SPOILER ALERT) – Setlist below

Journey Set List

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (from Frontiers, 1983)

Be Good to Yourself (from Raised on Radio, 1986)

Only the Young (from Frontiers, 1983)

Neal Schon Guitar Solo

Stone in Love (from Escape, 1981)

Any Way You Want It (from Departure, 1980)

Lights (from Infinity, 1978)

Jonathan Cain Piano Solo

Open Arms (from Escape, 1981)

Who’s Crying Now (from Escape, 1981)

Chain Reaction (from Frontiers, 1983)

La Do Da (from Infinity, 1978)

Steve Smith Drum Solo

Neal Schon Guitar Solo #2

Wheel in the Sky (from Infinity, 1978)

Faithfully (from Frontiers, 1983)

Don’t Stop Believin’ (from Escape, 1981)

Encore

Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’ (from Evolution, 1979)

Def Leppard Set List

Rocket (from Hysteria, 1987)

Animal (from Hysteria, 1987)

Foolin’ (from Pyromania, 1983)

When Love and Hate Collide (from Vault, 1995)

Let’s Get Rocked (from Adrenalize, 1992)

Armageddon It (from Hysteria, 1987)

Rock On (from Yeah!, 2006)

Two Steps Behind (from Adrenalize, 1992)

Man Enough (from Def Leppard, 2015)

Love Bites (from Hysteria, 1987)

Bringin’ on the Heartbreak (from High ‘n’ Dry, 1981)

Switch 625 (from High ‘n’ Dry, 1981)

Hysteria (from Hysteria, 1987)

Pour Some Sugar on Me (from Hysteria, 1987)

Encore

Rock of Ages (from Pyromania, 1983)

Photograph (from Pyromania, 1983)

