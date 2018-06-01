Def Leppard & Journey 2018 tour underway

The Def Leppard and Journey tour kicked-off this week and here is the set-list!
(SPOILER ALERT) – Setlist below
Journey Set List
- Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (from Frontiers, 1983)
- Be Good to Yourself (from Raised on Radio, 1986)
- Only the Young (from Frontiers, 1983)
- Neal Schon Guitar Solo
- Stone in Love (from Escape, 1981)
- Any Way You Want It (from Departure, 1980)
- Lights (from Infinity, 1978)
- Jonathan Cain Piano Solo
- Open Arms (from Escape, 1981)
- Who’s Crying Now (from Escape, 1981)
- Chain Reaction (from Frontiers, 1983)
- La Do Da (from Infinity, 1978)
- Steve Smith Drum Solo
- Neal Schon Guitar Solo #2
- Wheel in the Sky (from Infinity, 1978)
- Faithfully (from Frontiers, 1983)
- Don’t Stop Believin’ (from Escape, 1981)
Encore
- Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’ (from Evolution, 1979)
Def Leppard Set List
- Rocket (from Hysteria, 1987)
- Animal (from Hysteria, 1987)
- Foolin’ (from Pyromania, 1983)
- When Love and Hate Collide (from Vault, 1995)
- Let’s Get Rocked (from Adrenalize, 1992)
- Armageddon It (from Hysteria, 1987)
- Rock On (from Yeah!, 2006)
- Two Steps Behind (from Adrenalize, 1992)
- Man Enough (from Def Leppard, 2015)
- Love Bites (from Hysteria, 1987)
- Bringin’ on the Heartbreak (from High ‘n’ Dry, 1981)
- Switch 625 (from High ‘n’ Dry, 1981)
- Hysteria (from Hysteria, 1987)
- Pour Some Sugar on Me (from Hysteria, 1987)
Encore
- Rock of Ages (from Pyromania, 1983)
- Photograph (from Pyromania, 1983)
