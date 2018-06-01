Def Leppard & Journey 2018 tour underway
By Pat
|
Jun 1, 2018 @ 6:29 AM

The Def Leppard and Journey tour kicked-off this week and here is the set-list!

(SPOILER ALERT) – Setlist below

Journey Set List

  • Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (from Frontiers, 1983)
  • Be Good to Yourself (from Raised on Radio, 1986)
  • Only the Young (from Frontiers, 1983)
  • Neal Schon Guitar Solo
  • Stone in Love (from Escape, 1981)
  • Any Way You Want It (from Departure, 1980)
  • Lights (from Infinity, 1978)
  • Jonathan Cain Piano Solo
  • Open Arms (from Escape, 1981)
  • Who’s Crying Now (from Escape, 1981)
  • Chain Reaction (from Frontiers, 1983)
  • La Do Da (from Infinity, 1978)
  • Steve Smith Drum Solo
  • Neal Schon Guitar Solo #2
  • Wheel in the Sky (from Infinity, 1978)
  • Faithfully (from Frontiers, 1983)
  • Don’t Stop Believin’ (from Escape, 1981)

Encore

  • Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’ (from Evolution, 1979)

Def Leppard Set List

  • Rocket (from Hysteria, 1987)
  • Animal (from Hysteria, 1987)
  • Foolin’ (from Pyromania, 1983)
  • When Love and Hate Collide (from Vault, 1995)
  • Let’s Get Rocked (from Adrenalize, 1992)
  • Armageddon It (from Hysteria, 1987)
  • Rock On (from Yeah!, 2006)
  • Two Steps Behind (from Adrenalize, 1992)
  • Man Enough (from Def Leppard, 2015)
  • Love Bites (from Hysteria, 1987)
  • Bringin’ on the Heartbreak (from High ‘n’ Dry, 1981)
  • Switch 625 (from High ‘n’ Dry, 1981)
  • Hysteria (from Hysteria, 1987)
  • Pour Some Sugar on Me (from Hysteria, 1987)

Encore

  • Rock of Ages (from Pyromania, 1983)
  • Photograph (from Pyromania, 1983)

 

 

