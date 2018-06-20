Dead & Co. Summer Tour stops at the Gorge
By Pat
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 10:58 AM

Original Grateful Dead members Bill Weir, Phil Kruetzman and Mickey Hart featuring John Mayer on guitar bring their Summer tour to the Gorge in George, WA.  June 28th and 29th. Win tickets from KDUX in the Best of Thursday!

Dead & Company: Summer Tour 2018

JUST ANNOUNCED: Dead & Company is bringing their Summer Tour 2018 to the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, 6/29 & Autzen Stadium on Saturday, 6/30! Presales start 1/22 at 10am local time.Register NOW for the #VerifiedFan presale: https://deadandcompany.tmverifiedfan.com/

Posted by Live Nation PNW on Thursday, January 18, 2018

