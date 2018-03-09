Daylight Saving Time this weekend… turn ’em ahead 1 hour

It’s quite possibly the most cruel joke to play on us sleep deprived radio people and it’s called “Daylight Saving Time”. It’s this Sunday at 2:ooam when you’re supposed to turn your clocks ahead 1 hour, or as a reasonable person, when you go to bed Saturday night. Either way, since we’re not Arizona we have to abide by this insanity.

Here’s how it might affect you:

1. There’s an increase in heart attacks on Monday. One study found that on Mondays after the time springs forward, hospitals see a 25% increase in heart attacks.

2. There are more car crashes. On average there’s an 8% increase in traffic accidents in the days after we lose an hour of sleep.

3. You’ll waste more time on the internet. A study found that on the Monday after the shift to Daylight Saving Time, employees spent more time procrastinating and wasting time on the Internet at work.

4. Your stress levels may increase. In a study, people’s cortisol levels rose when the sunrise time was pushed back an hour. On average, there was a 5% increase in stress levels

That might not sound like much, but it could have serious effects depending on your job. For instance, a group of psychologists found that JUDGES were more likely to give harsher sentences after losing an hour of sleep. So hopefully you don’t need to go to court next week.