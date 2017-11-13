Congrats to Aberdeen, winners of Foodball 2017

KDUX congratulates the Aberdeen Bobcats took the Foodball crown from Hoquiam for the second year in a row Monday night at final weigh-in a the Grays Harbor PUD. The 36th annual Foodball competition started at KDUX/KXRO radio by Jill Bellis in 1981 has raised millions of pounds of food for the food banks since its inception.

Here are the totals for the 36th Annual Foodball contest:

Aberdeen and Hoquiam raised a combined total of over 1.4 million pounds of food.

Aberdeed raised a total of 771,692.3 lbs

Hoquiam raised a total of 643,514.50

Combined total: 1,419,926.80

