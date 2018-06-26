Concert In The Park Saturday at Sam Benn Park
By Pat
Jun 26, 2018 @ 6:26 AM

Nothing says Summer like a Concert in the Park!

BUD LIGHT, The City of Aberdeen Kix 95.3  and 104.7 KDUX, Present 2018 Concert in the Park Series at Sam Benn Park in Aberdeen.

It kicks off Saturday June 30th 1 -6pm featuring live music from local rock legends “Black Ice”, and Singer guitarist Dan Walker.

It’s fun for the whole family- and it’s FREE. Live Music, games, prizes, a bouncy house for the kids!  Bring a picnic basket or enjoy food for purchase and, yes, even a beer garden.

Let’s kick-off Summer in style with the Concert in the Park sponsored by Anchor Bank, Grocery Outlet in Aberdeen, Capital Medical Center, The Roof Doctor, and Bubly Sparkling Water distributed locally by Harbor Pacific  

Saturday June 3oth… BUD LIGHT, The City of Aberdeen and 104.7 KDUX, Present 2018 Concert in the Park Series at Sam Benn Park in Aberdeen.

Next Up:

July 21st, featuring: Stephan Roland, Electric Eye and the Olson Bros. Band.

August 25th, featuring Dakota Poorman Band, Kristen Marlo, LA White and Dusty Mojo.

Sponsors: 

Anchor Bank

Bubly

Capitol Medical Center

Grocery Outlet

The Roof Doctor

Bud Light

 

