Classic Hawk Report with P.A.
By Pat
|
Oct 13, 2017 @ 12:57 PM

It’s a bye week for the Seattle Seahawks as they rest up for a road trip to New York.

Here’s what’s up in Hawkville this week:

Related Content

The KDUX CASH KEYWORD- Win $1000! Going on Now!
90,000 LSU Fans Pay Tribute To Tom Petty
What’s Your “Trapped On A Desert Isle&...
Win tickets to the Eagles Classic NW Show in Seatt...
IT the movie
Eagles Contest Winners with Spody in Seattle
Comments