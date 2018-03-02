Clam Digging Friday and Saturday at Mocrocks

It looks like our first dig of March is going to bring us some dryer weather for Friday (3/2) and Saturday (3/3) at Mocrocks beach.

Upcoming digs are scheduled on the following dates, beaches and low tides:

March 2, Friday, 6:54 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Mocrocks

March 3, Saturday, 7:34 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Mocrocks

WDFW Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres gives KDUX awesome digging tips to make sure we get our limit:

Mocrocks is located between the Copalis River and the southern boundary of the Quinault Indian Reservation (just south of the Moclips River) and includes Iron Springs, Roosevelt Beach, Seabrook, Pacific Beach, and Moclips.

Under state law, diggers can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2017-18 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.